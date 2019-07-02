Ruth B. Heller, 82, of Wapwallopen, died Sunday morning, June 30, 2019, at Geisinger Hospice Unit in Maria Hall, Danville.



Born May 24, 1937, in Hazleton, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Walton Boran.



She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1955. Following in her father's footsteps, Ruth was employed at Berlitz's Bakery during her high school years.



On July 21, 1964, she married her husband, Quentin Heller, and worked with him for the rest of her life at Heller's Orchard, Wapwallopen. Her greatest joy in life was tending the retail store there for more than 50 years, where she cultivated many life-long friendships.



Her other passions included spending time with family and friends at home, caring for her pets, listening to Frank Sinatra and, even during her final days, solving crosswords.



She was preceded in death by brothers, William,Walter and Eddie Boran; and sisters, Florence Hill, Dorothy Tenshaw and Frances Weidenbach.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are a son, Gregory Heller and his wife, Andrea, Wapwallopen; three daughters, Janet Thatcher and her husband, Jason, Georgetown, Maine; Nancy Waters and her husband, Oscar, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Virginia Heller, Wapwallopen; six granddaughters; one grandson; two sisters, Catherine Kostenbader and Helen Greco; one brother, John Boran Jr.; and beloved Pete, her boxer.



The family wishes to thank Allied Hospice and Geisinger Hospice staff for all of their support.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Old River Church Cemetery, Wapwallopen.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her honor to either Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, www.bcfanimalrefuge.org or the Pennsylvania SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville, PA 17821.



Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 2, 2019