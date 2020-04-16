|
Ruth E. Glahn, 99, formerly of Bidlack Street, Forty Fort, passed into eternal life early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Dallas, where she had been a guest for the past three years.
Her beloved husband was the late A. Sheldon Glahn, who passed away June 21, 2009. Together, Sheldon and Ruth shared 65 beautiful years of marriage.
Born Oct. 23, 1920, in Nanticoke, Ruth was one of two children born to the late Eugene Edwards Sr. and Mildred Thomas Edwards.
Raised in Nanticoke, Ruth was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and went on to obtain her cosmetology certification from Empire Beauty School, Wilkes-Barre.
Prior to her retirement, Ruth operated a beauty salon out of her home on Bidlack Street, Forty Fort, for 35 years.
Ruth was a woman of great faith and a longtime member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dallas, where she served as an elder and held membership with its choir.
A skilled quilter and crocheter, Ruth enjoyed quilting with her friends at the Forty Fort Presbyterian Church, and over the years she crocheted countless lap robes for veterans.
Ruth loved cooking for her family, gardening and tending to her backyard, which was her pride and joy. In her earlier years, she enjoyed her time as a den mother when her son was in the Boy Scouts.
Family was the center of Ruth's life and she cherished every moment she shared with her loved ones, most especially her great-grandchildren who were the apples of her eye. She will forever be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Likewise, Ruth was loved and adored by everyone who met her. She had a gracious spirit and beautiful soul that made friends and caregivers grow to love her like family.
Ruth's family would like to extend their most sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the outstanding care they bestowed upon Ruth during her years there.
In addition to her parents, Eugene and Mildred Edwards and her husband, A. Sheldon, Ruth was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Edwards Jr.
Ruth is survived by her son, Sheldon E. Glahn and his wife, Bonnie, Kingston; her two grandchildren, Bryan Glahn and his wife, Jennifer; April Eckert and her husband, Mark; her two great-grandchildren, Chase and Connor Glahn; her devoted friend, Mrs. Davis; as well as her nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be celebrated in Wyoming Cemetery, Wyoming, with the Rev. Jennifer A. Baer, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dallas, officiating.
A memorial service to honor Ruth's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Glahn family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2020