Ruth "Teeny" George, 85, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at United Methodist Homes Wesley Village, Pittston.
Born in Pittston on March 2, 1934, a daughter of the late Bruce and Jeannette Stout George.
She was a graduate of West Pittston High School. Ruth worked as welfare secretary for the Salvation Army Corp. for 25 years.
In 1990, Ruth became the bookkeeper and later office manager for the Corp. Community Center. She was a valued employee, soldier, advisory board member, local officer and friend of the Salvation Army for many years.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold and Donald George; sisters, Lenore Orth, Janet Janczewski.
She is survived by sisters-in-law, Eleonore George and Joan George; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. Lieutenant Gavin Yeatts will officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in West Pittston Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be sent to The Salvation Army, 214 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston, PA 18643.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 16, 2019