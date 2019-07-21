Ruth Heller Hollander of Kingston passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at home peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.



Ruth was born Sept. 1, 1925, the daughter of Benjamin and Gussie Heller of Ashley.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Hollander; sister, Esther Bratkowsky; and brother, Ralph Heller.



Surviving are her sister, Shirley Sullum, Kingston; children, Alan Hollander (Debbie), Kingston; Joel Hollander (Barbara), Altoona; Amy Hollander Veloric, Flourtown; grandchildren, Andrew Hollander; Sara Hollander Goldfine (Jeffrey); Daniel Hollander (Melissa); Nanci Hollander Caplan (Ben); Nicole Hollander; Rachel Hollander Sirner (Ari); and Stacy Veloric Feinman (Lance); great-grandchildren, Lauren C. Goldine, Emma O. Goldfine, Julia R. Goldfine, Dani M. Caplan, Sofia L. Caplan, Samuel Lawrence Hollander; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Ruth was a member of the Westmoreland Club, Jewish Community Center and Temple Israel, Wilkes-Barre, where she was active on many committees. She served as the coordinator for the Reading to the Blind Program of the National Council of Jewish Women. She was a life member of Hadassah. Ruth was a very active participant in the garment industry along side her husband, Larry.



Of all her activities, family was her first and most important priority. She took great care of everyone. Ruth instilled her love of family to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ruth took great pride in the accomplishments of her family, always the proud and supportive family matriarch. Pictures of her family surrounded her in every room of her home. Daily phone calls and FaceTime made sure she was involved.



Special thanks to her compassionate caregivers, Elaine, Mary Ann, Tanya, Teona, Lana, Marina, Maia and especially to Mary Erwine and her staff.



Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday at Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Shiva will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday; from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at 549 Meadowland Ave., Kingston.



Visit the funeral home website for information at www.RosenbergFuneralChapel.com. Published in Citizens' Voice from July 21 to July 22, 2019