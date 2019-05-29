Ruth J. Wournell Brown, 87, of Nanticoke, went to our heavenly father on Friday, May 24, 2019. She passed away peacefully in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice Unit, where she received excellent care.



She resided at Guardian Eldercare Center, Sheatown, for many years and became like family to a lot of the staff and residents.



Ruth was a woman that has accomplished everything she was told she could not. She became ill at a young age and her strong will, faith and determination did not let her handicap take over her life.



She graduated in the Class of 1943 from Nanticoke public schools and moved to New Jersey where she received a certificate from New Brunswick Secretarial and Accounting Prep School. After she got married and had three children, she moved back to Nanticoke, where she worked at Alta Products and Nanticoke Hospital. Ruth was known to open her door to anyone who needed anything. So many young adults called her "Mom Brown." She was also known for her beautiful smile and her laughter she brought to many people.



She was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, (Wournell); her husband, Earl; and son, Daniel.



She is survived by her son, Mark, whom she adored; his girlfriend, Marian Morris, Nanticoke; her daughter, Carol Brown Papp, Larksville, whom she always praised; granddaughters, Alicia Boltz-Conley, Melinda Boltz and her fiancé, Mark Krasavage II, Jessica Boltz, Taylor Brown and Sarah Papp; three great-grandsons, Trey, Ian and Owen; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



We would like to give the utmost thanks to Guardian Healthcare Eldercare staff for taking such wonderful care of our mother with such love, compassion and dignity for so many years.



There will be a Mass of Intentions at 10:15 a.m. June 9 in St. John the Baptist Church, Nesbitt Street, Larksville. All are welcome. Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary