Ruth M. Cook, 95, of Edwardsville and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday evening, May 22, 2019, at The Gardens at Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ruth Edwards Lowery.
Ruth was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed as a waitress at Sky Top Lodge in the Poconos until her retirement.
Ruth had a larger than life personality and people knew exactly where they stood with her. Ruth loved to decorate and would keep her Christmas Tree up all year and would change the decorations to match every holiday.
She was preceded in death by her children, Susan and Steven Cook; and by brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her daughters, Beverly O'Brien and her husband, Don, Edwardsville; Linda Cook, West Palm Beach, Fla.; and eight grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, with the Rev. J. Duane Gavitt, pastor, officiating. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.
In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Ruth's family to help defer the funeral expenses.
For information or to leave Ruth's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 24, 2019