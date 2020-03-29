Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Kanyuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth M. (Siekmann) Kanyuck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth M. (Siekmann) Kanyuck Obituary
Ruth M. (Siekmann) Kanyuck, age 94, formerly of Sheatown (Newport Township), PA, died on March 24, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Calvin, her parents, and her brother William.

She is survived by her daughter Karen (Josh) Ginsberg of Quakertown, PA, son Dwight (Barbara Zappia) Kanyuck, of Rochester, NY, and special friend LeAnn McCrary.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community of the Savior, 4 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.

Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. For more information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -