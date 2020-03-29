|
Ruth M. (Siekmann) Kanyuck, age 94, formerly of Sheatown (Newport Township), PA, died on March 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Calvin, her parents, and her brother William.
She is survived by her daughter Karen (Josh) Ginsberg of Quakertown, PA, son Dwight (Barbara Zappia) Kanyuck, of Rochester, NY, and special friend LeAnn McCrary.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Community of the Savior, 4 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 231 State St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, Nanticoke. For more information, or to leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020