|
|
Ruth M. Youngblood, 90, formerly of Shavertown, entered her heavenly kingdom on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Mercy Center, Dallas, surrounded by her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Joseph T. Youngblood, who passed away on their 60th wedding anniversary, May 5, 2011.
Born on June 8, 1929, in Pringle, Ruth was one of five children born to the late Thomas and Barbara (Maceyko) Cadden.
Ruth was a graduate of the former Kingston High School, Class of 1947. Following high school, she gained employment with the Bell Telephone Company of Pennsylvania where she met her husband, Joe. Joe and Ruth married in 1951 and settled in Shavertown where Ruth devoted her life to raising their six sons.
Ruth spent countless hours preparing family meals, and she enjoyed hosting reunions and holiday celebrations. Sitting around the dining room table telling old stories and laughing were times she treasured. A very talented baker, there was no dessert recipe she couldn't conquer, all while making it look so easy.
Ruth and Joe traveled extensively, including trips to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, and many ports of call on their cruises. Family vacations to the St. Lawrence River and Lake Cayuga in New York were also enjoyed. For 25 years, they spent the winter months in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where they made many dear friends.
A woman of deep Catholic faith and grace, Ruth always had a kind word for everyone. A devoted member of St. Therese's Roman Catholic Church in Shavertown, she served as an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist; was a member of the Prayer Ministry; and belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society for 65 years. She loved her church's annual birthday tea, Christmas party, and quilting with her friends from church.
Ruth volunteered with the Telephone Pioneer's Auxiliary and the former Bishop O'Reilly Mother's Club, and spent many years as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and the Meadows Nursing Center.
In addition to her husband, Joe, and her parents, Thomas and Barbara Cadden, Ruth was preceded in death by three of her beloved sons, Michael J. Youngblood, who passed on May 20, 2007; Robert J. Youngblood, who passed on November 15, 2014; and James J. Youngblood, who passed on Nov. 6, 2016; and her dear siblings, Claire Walsh, Thomas Cadden, and James Cadden.
Ruth is survived by her sons, William J. Youngblood and his wife, Joy, Lehman Twp.; Joseph C. "Jay" Youngblood; and Paul J. Youngblood and his wife, Mary Ann, Plains Twp.; her sister, Barbara Thomas, Rome, New York; her grandchildren, William Youngblood and his wife, Kerry; Gary Youngblood and his wife, Abbie; Joseph Youngblood and his wife, Lisa; Jill Youngblood; and Jaimie Youngblood; her seven great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The Youngblood family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the dedicated staff of the Mercy Center for the compassionate care and comfort they provided Ruth during the past six years.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Therese Church, Shavertown, with the Rev. James J. Paisley, her pastor, officiating.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home, Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Youngblood family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Ruth's memory to Saint Therese Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown, PA 18708, or to the Mercy Center Nursing Unit, P.O. Box 370, Dallas, PA 18612.
RIP Mom.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020