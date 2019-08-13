Home

Ruth R. "Ramage" Clelland, 96, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.

She was the wife of the late Russell J. Clelland.

Born in Hughestown, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Mable Harford Ramage. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hughestown.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Louise Best, Jesse Ramage and Ronald Ramage.

Surviving are her son, Russell R. Clelland and wife, Julia A., Macungie; granddaughter, Montana C. Fackler and her husband, Kyle A.; and great-granddaughter, Payton Jade Fackler, Belmont, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Parsonage and Rock streets, Hughestown.

Interment will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, Hughestown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 13, 2019
