Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 823-0400
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harold C Snowdon Funeral Home
420 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Wyoming Avenue Christian Church
881 Wyoming Ave.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Wyoming Avenue Christian Church
881 Wyoming Ave.
Kingston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Roberts


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Roberts Obituary
Ruth Baird Roberts, 96, of Kingston, died Monday, July 1, 2019.

Born June 3, 1923, in Harding, she was the daughter of the late Arch and Anna Baird. She was a graduate of West Pittston High School. She attended Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, Kingston.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar J. Roberts, with whom she shared 66 beautiful years of marriage, as well as by her brothers, Robert Baird, Wallace Baird and Malcolm Baird; and her sisters, Marion Ohman, Helen Rogers, Bettie Weeks and Janet Ohman.

Surviving are her sons, David and his wife, Carol; Douglas and his wife, Sandra; Marc; and Donald and his wife, Michelle; her beloved 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday from Wyoming Avenue Christian Church, 881 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. The Rev. Dennis Gray will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Shrine Park, Carverton.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., 420 Wyoming Ave., Kingston, and from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday in the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now