Ryan C. Balara Obituary

Ryan C. Balara, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Shavertown, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Gerald and Lorraine Balara, Shavertown. He was a grandson of the late John and Josephine Snarski, Wilkes-Barre, and Frank and Josephine Balara, Swoyersville.

He graduated from Dallas High School, attended Penn State Wilkes-Barre and graduated with a bachelor's degree in computer science from Misericordia University.

He worked as a solutions architect at Optimo Information Technology, Wilkes-Barre, and earlier as system administrator/programmer analyst and adjunct faculty at Misericordia University.

He loved travelling, especially to Japan. He was drawn to Japanese culture and loved watching anime, reading manga, listening to Japanese music and attending anime conventions with his friends. He enjoyed playing tennis and video games and anything involving technology.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife of three years, Ma Jodel Balara; siblings, Dawn Marie Heller and her husband, Rob, Harding; and Jeffrey Balara, Kingston.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at St. Therese's Church.


