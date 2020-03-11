Home

Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home
89 Park Ave
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 825-3138
Ryan M. McGovern Obituary
Ryan M. McGovern, 32, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of Thomas E. and Colleen Lingle McGovern. Ryan attended Coughlin High School and was employed by McGovern Brothers Inc.

Ryan was an avid Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox and Boston Celtics fan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Michael and Barbara Lingle; Thomas and Hazel McGovern; and by an infant sister, Christina.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his brother and sisters, Thomas McGovern Jr. and his wife, Cindy; Tricia Desiderio and her husband, Frank; Dr. Jan McGovern; and Stacy McGovern Bleich and her husband, John; godmother and aunt, Patrice Lingle and her fiancée, Dave; godfather and uncle, Edward Collum and his wife, Therese; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces, nephews and friends.

Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020
