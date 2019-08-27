|
|
Sgt. Ryan S. Zendarski, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, 30, of Nanticoke passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a brief illness.
Born Nov. 1, 1988, in Nesbitt Hospital, Kingston, he was a son of Robert Jr. and Patricia Gurnari Zendarski, of Nanticoke. Ryan graduated from Greater Nanticoke Area High School, Class of 2007.
Following high school, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves. He was activated and proudly served his country in Iraq during Iraq War. He also then served with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, for a total of 13 years of service to his country. He attained the rank of sergeant.
He was employed as a corrections officer by State Correctional Institution, Mahanoy, for the past seven years and held the rank of sergeant.
Ryan loved his family and especially time spent fishing with his son, Kameron. He was an avid sports fan, following the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Penguins in hockey. Ryan was an animal lover and kept pets of all kinds including, cats, dogs, all sorts of amphibians, fish and birds. His most recent was a bearded dragon.
He was a member of St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, Nanticoke, and formerly St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, where he had served as an altar boy. He also belonged to Nanticoke Lodge No. 332, Free and Accepted Masons.
His sister, Nina Elizabeth Zendarski, died on March 15, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Sr. and Margaret "Peg" Zendarski; and Alfred and Anne Marie Gurnari.
In addition to his parents, Robert Jr. and Patricia Zendarski, and his son, Kameron, he is survived by his brother, Kyle; sister, Chaquana; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke. A Masonic memorial service will be held at 7:45 p.m.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, main site, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, with the Rev. James R. Nash, his pastor, as celebrant.
Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Ryan's memory be made to the SPCA or Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge.
To leave condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019