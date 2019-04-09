Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan Taylor. View Sign

Ryan Taylor, 49, of Wilkes-Barre, entered eternal rest Sunday morning, April 7, 2019, surrounded by his friends and family after courageously enduring a chronic renal disease.



Born Jan. 11, 1970, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son to the late Reginald and Lena Taylor Sr.



Ryan graduated from the GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1988, where he was described as a loyal friend with kind and generous heart.



In his spare time, Ryan enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, going to car shows with his brothers and was a proud New York Giants fan who loved taking his fellow fan and nephew, Noah, with him to see them play.



Ryan never met a stranger, as his contagious smile and open heart attracted friends wherever he went. His greatest passion was his family. He loved his parents and sister and the bond he shared among his brothers was undeniably special. It would not be uncommon for Ryan to share a loving childhood memory or bring a favorite dish he recalled from his mother to a holiday celebration. He will live forever in all the hearts who met him, especially his nieces and nephews, as he was an example of true strength and courage.



Throughout Ryan's 16 year battle with a renal disease, he endured weekly dialysis treatments, multiple surgeries, long hospital stays and other medical complications.



Yet still, he lived his life to the fullest. He never wanted to miss a moment in each of their lives. As he attended each of their school concerts, plays, baseball and football games, baptisms, birthday parties and weddings , he did so with a positive and sincere spirit, despite the physical pain and exhaustion he often felt. We will all miss his presence and cheers of encouragement from so many events attended, but we will forever be blessed having known him and loved him.



For the lessons he taught us about taking one day at a time and living life to the fullest regardless of circumstances, could never be taught in a class room or book, but rather the lessons were taught from his heart and encouraging spirit, from the sidelines of each of our lives.



Ryan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Reginald and Lena Taylor; brother, Carl; and sister, Sheryle.



He is survived by his brothers, Allan; Billy; Bret and his wife, Martha; Rod and his wife, Emily; Reggie and fiancé, Jackie; many very loved nieces and nephews; and so many close friends, including a very special one, Tony Conyers.



On behalf of Ryan, the family extends a special thanks to Dr. Czwalina; Fresenius Kidney Care Dialysis, Plains Twp.; Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, Dr. Butler, Dr. Martino, and Heartland Hospice, for providing excellent care to Ryan which extended his life, long beyond any of our expectations.



They would also like to thank Pastor Adam N. McGahee and his wife Lisa from Moving River Ministries in Wilkes-Barre for their support and prayers of comfort and salvation to Ryan, his family and his friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to join Ryan's family for a memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Wilkes-Barre Heights location of John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc., 281 E. Northampton St.



Services will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. with the Rev. Adam N. McGahee, pastor of Moving River Ministry, serving as celebrant and leader of worship. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.



To share words of comfort, a fond remembrance, or to view photographic memories, please visit Ryan's memorial page on the funeral home website or Facebook page at

