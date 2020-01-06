Home

Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
Plains Township, PA
Sabina Ann Lukacinsky

Sabina Ann Lukacinsky Obituary
Sabina Ann Lukacinsky, 99, of Wilkes-Barre, passed into the hands of her Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre on April 13, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Walter Dworakowski and Anna Seleski.

Sabina was educated in the Wilkes-Barre area and attended James M. Coughlin. She left school and went to work as a sewing machine operator for Bob Ellen Sportswear.

Sabina, in a few years' time, fell in love and married John J. Lukacinsky. As a newly married couple they moved to Wilkes-Barre to start their family and raised one daughter, Barbara.

Sabina was dedicated to her faith and was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp., and a past member of the church's Altar and Rosary Society.

In her spare time, she loved to crochet and knit.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, John; daughter, Barbara Brady; son-in-law, Donald Brady; sisters Alberta Weksner, Mildred DiGiovenni and Dorothy Macieski; brothers, Edward and John Seleski; and grandson, Robert John Brady.

Surviving are granddaughters, Dawn Marie Ozmina and her husband, Michael, Warrior Run; Kelly Ann Roerig and her husband, Adam, Tunkhannock; and Linda May Pocceschi and her husband, Mark, Wyoming; granddaughter-in-law, Ann Marie Brady, Wilkes-Barre; nine great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sabina will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp., with the Rev. John Lambert as officiant.

Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 6, 2020
