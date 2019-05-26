Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sabina L. Vojtek of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.



Born Nov. 28, 1926, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Helen Russin Mrackowski.



Sabina was a 1944 graduate of Marymount High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry.



She was a member of Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre, and its Confraternity of Christian Women.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Vojtek Sr., in 1979; brothers, Stanley, Felix, Raymond and Eugene Mrackowski; and sisters, Bertha Herleman, Irene Bomber, Clara Dorzinsky, Genevieve Mrackowski and Theresa Jarzenbovicz.



Surviving are her daughter, Carol Demko and her husband, Paul, Plains Twp.; sons, Carl and Thomas Vojtek, Wilkes-Barre Twp.; grandchildren, Erica Connell and her husband, Kevin, Nuangola; and Donna Vojtek and her fiancé, John Schugard, Mountain Top; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Maternity Cemetery, West Wyoming. Friends may call Tuesday from 9 a.m. until time of services in the church.



Sabina's family would like to express their deepest thanks to her caretaker, Donna Nelson, and the nurses of the Sacred Heart Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

