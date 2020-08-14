Home

Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Salvatore J. Salvo


1965 - 2020
Salvatore J. Salvo Obituary

Salvatore J. Salvo, 55, of Dupont, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born on May 6, 1965, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Elsie Ceresi Salvo.

Sal was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and was employed as a pharmacy technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on his jeep.

He loved his family and friends very much.

Surviving are his daughter, Aurea Lear, Dupont; fiancée, Mary Stralka, with whom he resided; brothers, Kenneth Salvo and his wife, Angie, Avoca; and Joseph Salvo and his wife, Annarose, Pittston Twp.; a niece, Renee Herron and her husband, Andrew; nephews, Kenny Salvo and his wife, Sherrie; and Jay Salvo and his wife, Jennifer; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Sal's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


