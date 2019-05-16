Salvatore M. Napodano

Salvatore M. Napodano of Albrightsville died Monday, May 13, 2019, at home with family by his side.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Napodano.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Ann Tomkovich Napodano; daughter, Donna Illis and her husband, Robert, Scotch Plains, N.J.; grandchildren, Damian and Darian; daughter-in-law, Erin Napodano.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., White Haven.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 16, 2019
