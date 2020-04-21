|
|
Salvatore S. Cometa, 83, of Forty Fort, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Sal was born July 13, 1936, in Pittston, to Sam and Gaetana (Ida) Cometa.
He was a 1954 graduate of Wyoming Area High School and a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served part of his enlistment stationed in Japan.
He also served in the United States Navy Reserves.
He was married for 58 years to the love of his life, the former Barbara Petroski. After his time in the service, Sal began his career as a driver and then manager for United Parcel Service and was instrumental in establishing UPS' presence in the Wyoming Valley.
In the 1970s, Sal opened a printing business in Kingston, which he successfully owned and operated with his wife, Barbara, for over 30 years.
After their retirement, Sal and Barb enjoyed spending their winters vacationing in the Florida Keys and pursuing their love of adventure together as group tour leaders, traveling extensively to Italy, Europe and the Holy Land. Sal's favorite destinations included Sicily and Amalfi Coast, Italy where he and Barb celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Sal was active in the community and never turned his back on someone in need. He was a dedicated member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter, where he served as past president of the Parish Council and Finance Council and spent many hours volunteering his time for church functions and other worthy projects. Sal enjoyed many pastimes and possessed too many talents to list, but family and friends will remember him most as a kind and generous man, a loyal friend, a true gentleman and a loving husband and father whose greatest joy in life was his family.
In addition to his parents, Sal was preceded in death by brothers, Cologero Cometa and Charles Cometa; grandson, Eric Santayana; nephews, David Cometa and David Podolsky; and sister-in-law, Linda Petroski Podolsky.
He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Sal is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children, Karen Davis (Tom); Debi Schimpf (Walt); Salvatore Cometa (Rayleen); and Kimberly Becker; grandchildren, Alyssa Munster Piazza (Joe); Stephen Munster (Marissa); Alexandria Schimpf; Gabriel Becker; Elizabeth Becker; Elizabeth Burkhardt; and Olivia Burkhardt; great-grandchildren, Fiona and Joey Piazza; Ava Marie Schury; and Ella Rose Munster.
Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. There will be a memorial Mass and celebration at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.gubbiottifh.com.
The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Freedom Center staff and nurses, Medical Oncology Associates, Dr. Bruce Saidman and Dr. Stan Lobitz.
Memorial donations can be made to the Medical Oncology Prescription Fund, 382 Pierce Street, Kingston, PA 18704.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2020