Sam Salvatore Valenti

Sam Salvatore Valenti Obituary

Sam S. Valenti, 86, formerly of Exeter and Pittston, was called home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Highland Manor and Rehabilitation Nursing Center, Exeter, where he had been a patient since September.

Born June 11, 1934, in Pittston, Sam was the son of the late Salvatore and Rosalie DeFrancesco Valenti.

He was a graduate of Pittston High School, Class of 1953.

Prior to his retirement, he worked for Consolidated Cigar Factory, West Pittston, for 25 years and Finch Manufacturing Co.

He ws a former member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pittston, and a current member of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pittston.

Sam was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Theresa, who were happily married for 58 years. He was also a wonderful and gentle father who would put his family and others before himself.

Sam was preceded in death by his son, Joseph in 2010; his brothers, Leonard, Joseph, James, Charles and Louis Valenti.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa Kossuth Valenti; daughter, Renee, Exeter, who was her father's caretaker for many years; sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Ohrin and Marie Griglock; nieces, nephews and many friends.

Special thank you to everyone at Highland Manor and to Marsha - who was his aide for several years - for the excellent care they gave to Sam.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Joseph Marello Parish, with private interment in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schooley Avenue, Exeter. Arrangements were entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William Street, Pittston.

Published in Citizens' Voice on June 28, 2020
