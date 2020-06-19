|
Samantha Thomas, 32, of San Diego, Calif., and formerly of the Wilkes-Barre area, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in San Diego.
Born July 2, 1987, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of Christine Thomas, Benton, and Jeffrey Thomas, Wilkes-Barre.
Samantha was a graduate of GAR High School, Wilkes-Barre, and East Stroudsburg University. She also graduated from Thomas Jefferson School of Law, California.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Carlo A. Roccograndi; and her paternal grandparents, Anthony and Theodora Thomas.
Surviving are her mother, Christine Roccograndi Thomas, Benton; her father, Jeffrey S. Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; brothers, Carlo A. Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; and Jeffrey S. Thomas, Altoona; maternal grandmother, Virginia Roccograndi, Forty Fort; a niece, Arden; and a nephew, Cole.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMichael Funeral Home Inc., Benton.
For condolences or for information, please visit our website at www.mcmichaelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 19, 2020