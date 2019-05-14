Samuel A. Falcone Sr., 97, of Pittston, went into the hands of the Lord on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
A full obituary will be published in Wednesday's edition.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, Pittston.
Those who plan on attending are asked to go directly to the church the day of the funeral.
Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
For information or to express your condolences to Sam's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 14, 2019