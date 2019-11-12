|
Samuel D. Michak of West Wyoming died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Cecilia and Samuel D. Michak Sr. He served his country proudly in the United Stated Marine Corps during the Korean War, participated in the Marine Corps marching and concert band and was the recipient of the Navy Occupational Medal and National Service Defense Medal. He was employed, prior to retirement, by General Cigar Company, where he was an equipment coordinator. He was past commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Kingston, a member of the National Rifle Association and a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Notaries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann E. Kenney McLarney Michak; and his sister, Dolores Welz.
Samuel is survived by his children, Patricia McLarney Harvilla and her husband, Alan, Swoyersville; Linda Michak Ahrensfield and her husband, Joseph, Kulpmont; Joseph "Jay" McLarney, West Wyoming; Donna McLarney Pierantoni and her husband "Honorable Fred," Dupont; and Maureen McLarney Bilbow and her husband, Bob, West Wyoming; grandchildren, Kelli, Casey, Kaitlyn, Fred, Matthew, Morgan and MacKenzie; great-grandchild, Landon; brother, Robert Michak, Bethlehem; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Goeckel, Eynon.
A funeral service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Monica's Church, 363 W. 8th St., West Wyoming.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Visit www.StrishFuneralHome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019