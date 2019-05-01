Samuel Giamber, 73, of Hughestown, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., surrounded by his daughters.
Born in Kingston, Sam was the son of the late Austin and Mary Sgarlet Giamber. He was a graduate of Kingston High School.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving with the Seabees battalion. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 27 years, repairing equipment vital to the military. He was an avid member of the Harvey's Lake Rod and Gun Club and a member of Teamsters of Wilkes-Barre.
Sam spent his leisure time hunting, fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. He shot trap nearly every Thursday for many years up at the gun club. He also loved spending time with his beloved dog and sidekick, Molly.
Surviving are his sister, Josephine Shelley; children, Mary Sott and her husband, Justin, Jenkins Twp.; Austina Giamber, Hanover Twp.; Joseph Sukaloski, Tampa, Fla.; Carol Marie Gilroy, Mt. Dora, Fla.; grandchildren, Casandra, Donovan and Joshua Sott, and Eric, Ilisha, Autumn and Matt; several great grandchildren; his favorite nephew, William Shelley II (Binky); great-nephew, William Shelly III; great-niece, Jesse; and, last but not least, his number one little girl and fur baby, Molly Giamber.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 1, 2019