Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Samuel J. Naples Jr. Obituary
Samuel J. Naples, Jr., 67, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Samuel and Helen Heist Naples. He was a graduate of Dallas High School and had attended Luzerne County Community College. He had worked with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.

Samuel was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist and the Centermoreland United Methodist Church. One of his favorite hobbies was working on automobiles. He had served his country proudly with the U.S. Navy in the medical services.  

He is survived by his wife the former Jane Gallup; daughters, Jill Hoyt and her husband, Robert, Tunkhannock;, Chelsea Naples, Pittston; and Jessica Naples, Dallas; son, Samuel J. Naples III, Dallas; two grandchildren; and brother, David Naples, Harrisburg.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 22, 2020
