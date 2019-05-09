Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Samuel Mendola. View Sign Service Information Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home 251 William Street Pittston , PA 18643 (570)-654-8683 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Marello Parish 237 William St. Pittston , PA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Marello Parish 237 William St. Pittston , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Samuel Mendola, 87, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, May 3, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



Sam was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Pittston to the late Charles and Thelma Mendola. A 1949 graduate of Pittston High School, he served three years in the Marine Corps and one year in Korea. He worked for M&G Convoy, Newark, N.J., retiring in 1994. After retirement, Sam enjoyed many years of fishing, gardening and watching the Yankees.



In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his son, Sammy; and his brother, Charles.



Sam is survived by his wife, Rosemary Chiumento Mendola; sister, Carrie Guzinski; his son, David Mendola; stepchildren, Frank Chiumento and Johnna Jalowiec; loving grandchildren, Katie, Christina, David, Sarah, John, Jenna and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Beau, Jackson and Caroline; and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.



Sam will be remembered fondly for the love and devotion he had for his family. He reveled in all their activities and accomplishments. The family would like to thank his son-in-law, Dr. Michael Jalowiec, and the nurses at Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Regional Hospital for their compassionate and outstanding care.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.



The family will receive friends and relatives from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



