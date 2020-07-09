Home

POWERED BY

Services
H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
(570) 823-6511
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
H Merritt Hughes Funeral Home Inc
451 N Main St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Casterline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Casterline

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra A. Casterline Obituary

Sandra A. Casterline, 55, of Jenkins Twp., passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at home.

Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Donald C. and Lorriane Pryor. She was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. She worked at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for many years but worked and loved the Hidden Acre Horse Farm on Sorber Mountain.

She was a loving mother, daughter and sister, always enjoying her time with her family.

She also loved traveling and spending time with family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Kristen and Zack; mother, Lorriane; brother, Scott; and her fiancé, Jamie Hoover; and many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 451 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Due to the current state mandate, we will follow the social distancing and face coverings CDC guidelines at the funeral home.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -