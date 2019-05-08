Sandra Ann Belles, 71, of Dallas, was called to be with her Lord and savior on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at home.
She was born in Kingston on Feb. 26, 1948, and was the daughter of the late Kurt and Katharina Cornet Schweiss.
Sandra was a doting mother, grandmother and dedicated wife. Her kindness, generosity and loving ways will be remembered by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Larry Belles and brother, Ken.
Sandra is survived by sisters, Diane and Liz; son, William; daughter, Katie; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in Noxen Bible Baptist Church, 3622 PA-29, Noxen, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor, officiating.
A potluck dinner will follow the memorial service at the church.
Those wishing to bring food may drop off in the church hall after 6:30 p.m.
All are welcome to join the family in remembering this beautiful woman's life.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
Condolences can be made at www.clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2019