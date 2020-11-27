Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
Sandra Bufalino, a life resident of Swoyersville, passed into heaven Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Elizabeth, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Sylvia Nedelak Lykon.

Sandra was active for many years with the Swoyersville Sailors Junior Football Organization alongside her husband, Nick. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends and especially loved doing both at the beach. She also enjoyed her monthly get together with her classmates of 1968

She leaved behind her loving husband of 37 years, Nicholas; son, Karl and family; son, Jeremy and family; son, Eric and wife, Jacqueline; and grandchildren, Madison, Isabella and Gabriella; daughter, Cindi McDonnell and husband, Michael and grandchildren, Jacob and Emily.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life viewing from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Lehman-Gregory Funeral Home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville. As per CDC guidelines masks and social distancing are required.


