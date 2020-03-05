Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Boulevard
Mount Airy, MD 21771
(301) 829-9410
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
8 East Ridgeville Blvd.
Mount Airy, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church at Poplar Springs
1125 St. Michael's Road
Mount Airy, MD
View Map
Sandra "Sandy" Gardner

Sandra "Sandy" Gardner Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" Gardner, 80, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Hughestown, passed from this life on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Howard County General Hospital.

Born Nov. 26, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late George T. Nuss and Ruth Rita Sauer Nuss.

She was the loving wife of the late Joseph James Gardner, her husband for over 43 years.

Sandy was an office manager for Weiss Markets, Duryea. When not working, she enjoyed cooking, sewing, genealogy and spending time in her garden. She also loved sports, especially the Maryland women's basketball team. She was one of the founding members of the Hughestown Girls Softball League, coaching for over 12 years. Most importantly, Sandy loved spending time with her family and doting on her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, George "Jerry," Edward and Donald Nuss; son-in-law, Jon Joseph Shaw.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ruth (Sean) McHale; and Molly G. Shaw; grandchildren, Catherine, Allison and Laura McHale; brothers, Tim and Thomas Nuss.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, Md.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Michael's Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michael's Road, Mount Airy, Md. The Rev. Mike Ruane will officiate.

Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, Md.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 5, 2020
