Sandra Harris Castellino

Sandra Harris Castellino Obituary
Sandra Harris Castellino, 97, of Hanover Twp., passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre, with her daughter by her side.

Born in Ashley, she was the daughter of the late Gregory and Sophia Snyder.

She was a graduate of Hanover High School, Wilkes-Barre Business School and Cosmetology School, Queens, NY. A proud veteran, she served her country in the U.S. Navy.

She was the most wonderful mother and grandmother to her family and she will be sadly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Gail and Peter Chesney; grandchildren, who were the light and joy of her life, Peter Chesney, Hanover Twp.; and Matthew Chesney, Wilkes-Barre; and the family dog, her faithful friend, Ginger.

Private funeral arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 14, 2019
