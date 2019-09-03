Home

Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
Sandra J. Kelly Obituary
Sandra J. Kelly, 66, of Plains Twp., passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 31, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born in Passaic, N.J., she was the daughter of Ada Faye Dickson Powell of Dallas and the late Thomas Robert Powell.

Sandy was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, and earned her master's degree in business administration and her Ph.D. in philosophy from the University of Central Florida. Sandy, along with her husband, Charles, were owners/operators of K&K Realty Holdings, Plains Twp. She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Swoyersville American Legion, Post 644. Sandy was a lover of all types of animals and has rescued over 100 dogs.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Krystyn Faye Kobusky.

Surviving are her husband, Charles Kelly; sons, Thomas Kobusky and his wife, Lizzy; Scott Kobusky; and Troy Kobusky and his companion, Jamie Keller, all of Plains Twp.; grandchildren, James and Alex Kobusky, Tyler Musick, Cassandra Anne Kobusky and Thomas Kobusky Jr.; sisters, Cindy Kuhns and her husband, James, Lehman; and Bonnie Sorbelli and her husband, Paul, Florida; brother, Thomas Powell and his companion, Sue Siminski, Wilkes-Barre; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Sandy will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with Sandy's nephew, Jason Kuhns, officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. The Plains Lions Club will meet at 6:15 p.m. at the funeral home to pay their respects at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

For information or to leave Sandy's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 3, 2019
