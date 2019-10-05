|
|
Sandra Jones Shaffer, 66, Laflin, passed away, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the former Evelyn Walker and the late David Jones and was a graduate of Coughlin High School. Sandra had received her associate's degree in paralegal studies.
She was a data processor with Wilkes-Barre General Hospital until her retirement. She very much loved horseback riding and her association with Greyhound Pets of America and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible.
She is survived by her sons, William Jones and his wife, Lori, and children, Delaney and Hadley, Aldie, Va.; and Chris Jones and his wife, Jade, and children, Kaleb and Connor, Scranton; brother, David W. Jones and his wife, Debra and children, Kelsey, Kimberly and Kyle, Kingston.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 190 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Those attending the funeral service are to go directly to the church.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 5, 2019