|
|
Sandra L. Stoss, 64, of Exeter, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 9, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Exeter, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Jessie Dovin Bell Jr. She was educated in the Wyoming Area School District. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Warp Processing, Exeter.
Preceding her in death was her sister, Linda Dymond.
Surviving are her husband, James, of 45 years; children, Melissa Cable and her husband, Philip, West Pittston; James Stoss Jr., Exeter; Scott Stoss and his wife, Jill, Wyoming; Jessie Stoss, West Pittston; Sarah Stoss, Exeter; 11 grandchildren; sister, Alice Kintz and her husband, Kevin, Plains Twp.; Joseph Bell, Exeter; Clarence Bell III, Exeter; and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Sandra's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Slocum Chapel, 1024 Exeter Ave., Exeter, with the Rev. Guy Giordano, pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the church
Arrangements are by Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
For information or to send condolences, please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 15, 2020