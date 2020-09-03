Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Sandra R. Klein

Sandra R. Klein Obituary

Sandra R. Klein, 82, of South Welles Avenue, Kingston, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her home.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Myrtle Case Klein. She graduated from Kingston High School and resided in Kingston for her entire life.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed for over 50 years by the Social Security Administrative Office, Wilkes-Barre.

Preceding her in death were her sisters, Mary Pries, Jean Swank, Ann Klein, Patricia Feher, Vera Neal and Sally Yatsko; and brother, Tony Klein.

Surviving are her sister, Jane Evans; and brothers, Bernard, Peter and Frank Klein; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangement are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.

Private interment will be held in Washington Memorial Chapel, Valley Forge.

To send the family a condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.


