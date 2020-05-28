Home

POWERED BY

Services
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
For more information about
Sandra Snopkowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Snopkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Snopkowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Snopkowski Obituary
With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Sandra Snopkowski, 73, of Pittston Twp., on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She passed into the hands of our merciful God while in the care of the Kingston Health Care Center, where she was a resident for several years for chronic health issues.

Born Oct. 26, 1946, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Veronica Sekerchak Snopkowski, Dupont.

Sandy was a graduate of Northeast Area High School, the precursor of Pittston Area High School. Following graduation, Sandra relocated to New Jersey and worked for several advertising agencies on Madison Avenue, New York City.

She later returned to North East Pennsylvania, where she worked in secretarial positions at Blue Cross & Blue Shield and later at Wesley Village, Pittston.

Prior to a long period of illness, family and friends will remember Sandy as vivacious and fun loving, with a wide circle of friends.

She is survived by a brother, Richard Snopkowski (Jean), Randolph, N.J. While Sandy had no children, she took pride in her nieces and nephew, Michelle Carter, Belews Lake, N.C.; Susan Jones, Advance, N.C.; and Michael Snopkowski, Philomath, Ore.; and stepnephews, Aaron Swaim, Hackettstown, N.J.; and Landon Swaim, Roxbury, N.J.

Funeral arrangements, which are private due to the current health crisis, are being conducted by Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

In lieu of floral tributes, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, or the .

For information or to express your condolences to Sandra's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -