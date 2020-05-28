|
With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Sandra Snopkowski, 73, of Pittston Twp., on Thursday, May 21, 2020.
She passed into the hands of our merciful God while in the care of the Kingston Health Care Center, where she was a resident for several years for chronic health issues.
Born Oct. 26, 1946, in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Veronica Sekerchak Snopkowski, Dupont.
Sandy was a graduate of Northeast Area High School, the precursor of Pittston Area High School. Following graduation, Sandra relocated to New Jersey and worked for several advertising agencies on Madison Avenue, New York City.
She later returned to North East Pennsylvania, where she worked in secretarial positions at Blue Cross & Blue Shield and later at Wesley Village, Pittston.
Prior to a long period of illness, family and friends will remember Sandy as vivacious and fun loving, with a wide circle of friends.
She is survived by a brother, Richard Snopkowski (Jean), Randolph, N.J. While Sandy had no children, she took pride in her nieces and nephew, Michelle Carter, Belews Lake, N.C.; Susan Jones, Advance, N.C.; and Michael Snopkowski, Philomath, Ore.; and stepnephews, Aaron Swaim, Hackettstown, N.J.; and Landon Swaim, Roxbury, N.J.
Funeral arrangements, which are private due to the current health crisis, are being conducted by Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
In lieu of floral tributes, contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, or the .
For information or to express your condolences to Sandra's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020