Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santa Stella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santa Limongelli Stella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Santa Limongelli Stella Obituary
Santa Limongelli Stella, 96, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 15, 1923, Santa was the daughter of the late Luigi and Concetta Sciandra Zanta.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Limongelli; second husband, Joseph Stella; daughter, Jean Marie Nardone; son-in-law, Edward Appel; great-granddaughter, Ave Dunleavy; sisters, Josephine Insalaco and Pauline Mendola; and brothers, Angelo and Joseph Zanta.

Surviving are sons, Danny Limongelli and his wife, Louise, Bear Creek Twp.; and Joseph Limongelli and his wife, Debbie, Duryea; daughter, Sandra Appel, Pittston; son-in-law, Joseph Nardone, Mountain Top; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Santa was a graduate of Pittston High School and in her earlier years worked in the local garment industry. However, she was truly known as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose passion was cooking and caring for her loved ones. Santa was proud of her Italian heritage, and even more proud of her family who gathered at her home every Sunday for dinner. She was the center of our world, and we will forever miss her kind spirit, her words of wisdom, and most especially her keen sense of humor.

We would like to express our greatest appreciation for the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care given to Santa during her time of need.

Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an on-line condolence, visit Santa's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Santa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now