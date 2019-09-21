|
|
Santa Limongelli Stella, 96, of Pittston, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Born in Pittston on Feb. 15, 1923, Santa was the daughter of the late Luigi and Concetta Sciandra Zanta.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Limongelli; second husband, Joseph Stella; daughter, Jean Marie Nardone; son-in-law, Edward Appel; great-granddaughter, Ave Dunleavy; sisters, Josephine Insalaco and Pauline Mendola; and brothers, Angelo and Joseph Zanta.
Surviving are sons, Danny Limongelli and his wife, Louise, Bear Creek Twp.; and Joseph Limongelli and his wife, Debbie, Duryea; daughter, Sandra Appel, Pittston; son-in-law, Joseph Nardone, Mountain Top; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Santa was a graduate of Pittston High School and in her earlier years worked in the local garment industry. However, she was truly known as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose passion was cooking and caring for her loved ones. Santa was proud of her Italian heritage, and even more proud of her family who gathered at her home every Sunday for dinner. She was the center of our world, and we will forever miss her kind spirit, her words of wisdom, and most especially her keen sense of humor.
We would like to express our greatest appreciation for the staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the exceptional care given to Santa during her time of need.
Funeral services will be Monday at 9 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment, St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp. Friends may call Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an on-line condolence, visit Santa's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 21, 2019