Sara B. Walsh

Sara B. Walsh Obituary

Sara B. Walsh, 85, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Forest City Nursing and Rehab Center, Forest City.

She was born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Epp and Helen Stribaugh Aregood. She was a 1953 graduate of Coughlin High School.

She was formerly employed by the Acme Markets.

Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Walsh, in 2014; sister, Jacqueline M. Jones, in 2019; nieces, Norma Grigas and Helen Goman.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many wonderful friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.


