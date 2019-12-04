|
Sara Eaton-White, 41, of Townsend, Mass., passed away peacefully in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mass., on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family.
Sara endured a three-year battle with ovarian cancer with such grace and courage.
Sara was born in Kingston on April 8, 1978, the daughter of Lucille Koneski White and the late Gerald White. She graduated from Bishop Hoban High School before moving on to Regis College and UMass Boston, earning her bachelor's degree in nursing.
Sara dedicated her career to caring for pediatric burn patients at , Boston. Sara took on many leadership roles during her career and ultimately became nurse manager on the surgical specialty unit.
Sara was an avid skier and a devoted Phish fan. Her calm and gentle soul reached far and wide. Her laugh generated happiness and her presence gave a sense of assurance that you were cared for. She was a loving wife, a caring daughter, a dedicated sister, a doting aunt, a kind niece and an endearing friend. Her generosity and selflessness were beyond reproach.
Sara is survived by her beloved wife, Judy, Townsend, Mass.; their two dogs, Timber and Tela; her mother, Lucille A. Koneski White, Wilkes-Barre; her two brothers, Gerald White Jr. and wife, Maria, Hunlock Creek; and Gary White and wife, Marla, Tunkhannock; niece, Angelina White; nephew, Justin White; mother and father-in-law, Lorraine and Walter Eaton, Schoharie, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Jim Eaton and wife, Jen, Castleton, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Lisa Brown and husband, Jason, Cumming, Ga.; nieces, Olivia, Alexa and Alaina Eaton and Isabella and Sophia Brown; and nephew, Corey Brown. Sara also leaves behind several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and an abundance of close friends and colleagues.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Family and friends may call on from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sara's memory to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019