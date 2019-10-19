Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
1995 - 2019
Sara Zacharias Obituary
Sara Zacharias, 23, of Noxen, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Kingston on Nov. 6, 1995, the daughter of Richard and Lori Baller Zacharias of Noxen.

Sara attended Lake-Lehman High School and resided in Noxen all her life. She was the definition of a country girl, enjoying anything outside including hunting, fishing, off-roading and riding motorcycles.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Lakrista Pfeiffer and Makayla Zacharias; paternal grandmother, Doris Miller; maternal grandparents, Eugene Sr. and Janice Baller; great-grandfather, Harry Zacharias; fiance, Bill Nichols; nephew, Deacan; niece, Hayden.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Ben Hubbell, pastor, of the Noxen Bible Baptist Church, officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Zacharias Cemetery, Monroe Twp.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 19, 2019
