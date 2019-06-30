Sarah C. Morgan Cierpisz, 87, formerly of Plains Twp., passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her home in Lancaster.



She was born in Plains Twp., a daughter of the late Anthony and Anna Langdon Stefanovich. Sarah was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School in Plains Twp. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Plains Twp.



Sarah was preceded in death by her first husband, William Morgan, in 1982; and by her second husband, Matthew Cierpisz, in 2001. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William Stefanovich.



Surviving are her children, Millie Leeking and her husband, Jon, Lancaster, with whom she had resided; Matthew Morgan, Lancaster and Mark Morgan and his wife, Lisa, Hockessin, Del.; granddaughters, Katie, Ashley and Julia; brother, Joseph Stefanovich, Wilkes-Barre; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John C. Lambert will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019