Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Macking
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Josephine Williams Macking


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Josephine Williams Macking Obituary
Sarah Josephine Williams Macking, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her residence.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mercy "Mae" Northwood Williams.

She was a former member of Central Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.

Sarah worked for Burger King for 29 years and retired in 2002. She previously worked at the American Cigar Factory.

She enjoyed Polka music, one of her favorite singers, Stanky & The Coal Miners. She also loved animals and her grandchildren. She was the frontend supervisor for her household.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard John Macking; grandson, Michael Brannigan; brothers, Ruben G. Williams and Robert N Williams; sister, Elizabeth Mangrum.

She was survived by her sons, Leonard Macking, husband of Carol; and Christopher Macking, husband of Bonnie; daughters, Carol Ann, wife of William Lulewicz; and Janet M. Brannigan; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and all her grandpets.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremations Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be, grandson, the Rev. Mathew Macking, pastor.

Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -