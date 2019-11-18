|
Sarah Josephine Williams Macking, 94, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her residence.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 19, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mercy "Mae" Northwood Williams.
She was a former member of Central Methodist Church, Wilkes-Barre.
Sarah worked for Burger King for 29 years and retired in 2002. She previously worked at the American Cigar Factory.
She enjoyed Polka music, one of her favorite singers, Stanky & The Coal Miners. She also loved animals and her grandchildren. She was the frontend supervisor for her household.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard John Macking; grandson, Michael Brannigan; brothers, Ruben G. Williams and Robert N Williams; sister, Elizabeth Mangrum.
She was survived by her sons, Leonard Macking, husband of Carol; and Christopher Macking, husband of Bonnie; daughters, Carol Ann, wife of William Lulewicz; and Janet M. Brannigan; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and all her grandpets.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremations Services, 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. Officiating will be, grandson, the Rev. Mathew Macking, pastor.
Interment will follow in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville. Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 18, 2019