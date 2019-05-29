Home

Scot P. Kosek

Scot P. Kosek Obituary
Scot P. Kosek 52, of Plains Twp., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Scot spent most of his time fishing and in the outdoors when he wasn't involved in lending a hand to close friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by father, John Kosek; brother, Alan Kosek; grandmother, Cecelia Balestrini.

Surviving are his daughter, Tracy Herrera and husband, Christian; son, Stephen Kosek, Vista, Calif.; brother, John Kosek; stepsister, Diane Kosek Smith; mother, Anne Kosek, Plains Twp.; nieces, Meghan and Brooke Kosek.

You will always be remembered for your big kind heart.

A private interment at convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 29, 2019
