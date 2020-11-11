Home

Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, Inc - Wilkes Barre
59 Parrish St.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 824-4601
Scott Elliott Leeds, of Laurel Run, and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at home.

Born in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 29, 1955, he was the son of Rawleen Lowe Leeds and the late Elmer G. Leeds.

He was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1973, and Wilkes College, Class of 1977.

Scott was formerly employed as an administrative assistant by New York University and an administrative assistant by National Park Service, Delaware Water Gap, for more than 20 years.

He was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral, South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre. He was active in their Children's Choir and Chancel Choir for more than 15 years, and St. David's Society, New York Chapter.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by many cousins in the Wilkes-Barre area and out of state.

Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.


