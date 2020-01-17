Home

Rosenberg Funeral Chapel - Wilkes Barre
348 S. River St
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-1210
Scott Magid Obituary
Scott Magid, 69, of Mifflinville, formerly of Philadelphia, died Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, 2020, of a long illness.

Scott spent many years working in the garment industry; in his leisure he enjoyed being with his many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irving and Eileen Magid. He is survived by his daughter, Iris, San Diego, Calif.; and his sisters, Ellen (Jedd) Stillman; and Deena (Ron) Whitfield; four nieces and nephews; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; and his beloved dog, Gypsy.

Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020
