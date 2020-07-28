Home

Scott Michael Lee, 47, of Lake Twp., passed away peacefully at home Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 14, 1972.

Scott had a love of family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and playing his guitar. Scott attended Lake-Lehman High School.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Herbert "Butt" Lee and Stella "Mae" Sorber-Lee; and uncles, Herbert "Snork" Lee Jr.; and Robert E. Lee Sr.

Scott is survived by his wife, Dawn Ross Lee; stepson, Alex Dempsey and his fiancé, Taylor Thomas; mother and stepfather, Darlene Lee Martin and Sgt. 1st Class Carl J. Martin, retired U.S. Army; sisters, Kimberly Charlton,Jamie Shelhamer and Jessica Shelhamer; brother, Joshua Shelhamer; aunt, Rosemary Lee; cousins, Robert E. Lee Jr. and Sheila Lee Transue; great-aunts, Lois Pisack and Florence Olerta; and family and friends.

At his request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later time per the discretion of the family.

Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


