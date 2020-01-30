Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Sorchik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott W. Sorchik

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott W. Sorchik Obituary
Scott W. Sorchik, 64, of Harveys Lake, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in Sussex, N.J., he was the son of the late Benjamin and Marilyn Sorchik.

Scott graduated from the University of Nebraska where he excelled in track and field. He proceeded to make the Olympic Trials for the javelin in 1980.

He worked at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center as a carpentry teacher and was a master craftsman in his field. After retiring, Scott could often be found practicing his craft at Mooretown Mill.

Scott enjoyed hunting, gardening and woodworking. Scott earned his private pilot's license and was very involved in Scouting.

Surviving are his wife, the former Betty Ann Davis; son, Joshua Sorchik and wife, Renee; daughter, Annie Barsh and husband, Jacob; two grandchildren, Issa and Everett Sorchik; three brothers, Eric, Lance and Brent Sorchik; and sister, Gail Couture.

A celebration of Scott's life will be announced for a future date.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -