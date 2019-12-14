|
|
Sean Michael Grady, 33, formerly of Pittston Twp., passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Born in Kingston on May 12, 1986, he was the son of Michael and Sharon Gobish Grady, Wilkes-Barre.
Sean attended Pittston Area High School and was employed as a cook by the Pittston Diner.
He was a loving son, father and brother and will be truly missed.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter, Arianna Grady; son, Sean Grady; brother, Michael Grady; and sister, Tara Grady, all of Wilkes-Barre.
The family will receive friends and relatives from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC 251 William St., Pittston.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence, visit Sean's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019