E. Blake Collins Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
159 George Avenue
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18705
570-822-3514
Septa Harowicz
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Septa Harowicz

Septa Harowicz Obituary
Septa Harowicz, 87, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Monday, May 4, 2020, at Wesley Village, Pittston.

She was born Sept. 13, 1932, in Old Forge, to the late Dominic and Francesca Angeli Martini. She attended the Old Forge schools. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Thomas C. Thomas, Wilkes-Barre. She was a member of Parish of St. Andre Bessette.

She was a loving wife and generous, gentle and devoted mother who enjoyed celebrating birthdays and holidays with all her children. She always put her family first. Her pride and joy were her two grandsons, Mike and Brian, who she spent countless hours with. She had a strong faith and was an active member of her church community. She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her two infant children; and brothers, Angelo and Nino Martini.

Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Theodore Harowicz; her son, James Harowicz and wife, Michele, Mountain Top, daughters, Linda Harowicz and husband, Charlie Fredenburg, New York; and Maria Ursida and husband, Vince, Maryland; grandsons, Brian Harowicz, Mountain Top; and Dr. Michael Harowicz and wife, Dr. Alexandra Horne, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.

Septa's family would like to thank the staff at Wesley Village for the compassionate care they provided.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 6, 2020
