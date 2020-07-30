Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Leo Ellis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shane Leo Ellis Obituary

Shane Leo Ellis, 29, of Plains Twp., passed away Sunday, July 26,2020, at home.

Shane was the son of Andrew (Heidi) Ellis; and Christine (Mike) Mitsock. Grandson to Leo and Frances Ellis; and Carol and Joe Kotsur. He was a brother to A. Joshua, Candace, Zinah and Justin. Proud uncle to Brentin, Arianna, Anthony, Leo, Jax, Marley and Carolynn.

He was proud to be an electrician/jack of all trades. If he wasn't working, he was fishing. He left a mark and memory on everyone he met. He left his footprint on this earth never to be forgotten. He is truly loved and will forever be missed.

At this time, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be announced.

Services are placed in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark St., Plains Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -